'Being proud of who you are' | Carnival of Abilities marks Americans with Disabilities Act's 35th anniversary

CINCINNATI — As the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act approaches next week, a carnival in Cincinnati celebrates not just the milestone, but the people the law empowers.

July is Disability Pride Month, and Easterseals Redwood hosted a “Carnival of Abilities” with games, food, Cincinnati Reds mascot appearances and more.

"Pride is about not hiding away your disability or feeling shame of having a diagnosis or a disability. It's about standing up and being proud of who you are," said Lisha Stross, Director of Adult Disability Services in Kentucky for Easterseals Redwood.

Easterseals Redwood is a nonprofit that helps empower individuals with disability, military veterans and those facing disadvantages “to live full and meaningful lives,” according to the organization’s website.

Eight-year client David James said he’s been so happy to be part of the community.

“I have friends I can help,” he said. “I’m like their brothers.”

Watch people of all abilities enjoy the carnival, and hear from James about what it means to him:

The 30-year-old is holding down a job cleaning toys at the Cincinnati Museum Center.

"I like working down there because I'm making friends and stuff,” James said.

As the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) goes into its 35th year, advocates said acceptance and understanding are no longer a chance.

"For the longest time, people with disabilities were put into menial tasks, but everyone is now starting to realize that they can do everything that you and I can do," Stross said.

The next frontier is "universal design," making spaces work for everyone, like the kitchen inside Easterseals Redwood’s new Walnut Hills campus.

The tray microwave, pull and grab cabinets, sink cut out and wall rails are all designed to be functional whether or not you have a disability, said Pam Green, President & CEO of Easterseals Redwood.

"Assistive technology and universal design are two of those things that allow people to live their full potential," said Green.

Green said the advancement of technology will bring the next frontier for those with disabilities, whether it be a simple gardening tool with a different grip or a complex robotic arm that helps feed people with Parkinson's.

“The reality is we’re going to be able to allow so many more people to live independently and with so much more autonomy because of assistive technology,” said Green. “It’s pretty darn exciting.”

