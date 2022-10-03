Second teen arrested, charged with murder of 15-year-old in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A second teenager has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old in Over-the-Rhine last month.

Cincinnati police said on Oct. 2, a 16-year-old turned himself in to the Cincinnati Police Department after a warrant was issued for his arrest. WCPO is not naming the teen due to his age. The 16-year-old is charged with killing 15-year-old Shawn Lewis at the intersection of Main Street and Orchard Street in Over-The-Rhine shortly before 10 p.m. on September 16. Lewis had just turned 15 and was out celebrating with his girlfriend, family said. A 14-year-old was also arrested and charged with killing Lewis.

The 14-year-old suspect accused of killing Lewis was in court last week. His lawyers filed a motion for a competency evaluation and requested he be released into the custody of his parents. That request was denied by the judge.

The judge said she made the decision to protect the public and the juvenile because police are still searching for the person who got into an altercation with Lewis.

Smith's aunt, Valerie McKinney, told WCPO that Lewis was a good student who was at the top of his class. She said he cared deeply for his family.

"He was a mama's boy," she said. "He helped his mother all the time."

According to a police report, Lewis got into an altercation with someone. An additional person (the previously arrested 14-year-old) pulled out a gun and shot Lewis, who later died at the hospital, according to the police report.

"The kids that did this, [don't] even know the effect that it does to the family. It affects the whole family, the community, everybody. It’s just not fair," McKinney. "I’m just lost for words, I can’t even really explain it. You know, a mother’s cry from her son being murdered is one of the deep-piercing cries that you never want to hear another mother cry."

The first court date for the 16-year-old has not yet been set.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.