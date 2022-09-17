Police: 1 shot in Over-the-Rhine, victim in critical condition at Cincinnati Children's

CINCINNATI — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Friday night.

Cincinnati police responded to the intersection of Main and Orchard streets before 10 p.m. Friday for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located a victim who was later taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Police said the age of the victim is unknown at this time. Main Street is closed from Central Avenue to Liberty Street as District 1 investigates the shooting.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

