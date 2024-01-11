Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

Man charged in 2022 OTR shooting that wounded 8 pleaded guilty

Jarvis Barnes will spend six years in prison
Jarvis Barnes.JPG
Paul Weeden
Jarvis Barnes.JPG
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 13:14:37-05

CINCINNATI — One of two men charged in a shootout that wounded eight people in Over-the-Rhine in 2022 has pleaded guilty to the charges he faced.

Jarvis Barnes appeared in court on Thursday, where he agreed to plead guilty to charges tied to his role in the shooting; prosecutors said Barnes fired seven shots into the crowd of people on Main Street that night, but did not hit anyone.

In exchange for the guilty plea, a judge sentenced Barnes to six years in prison.

On August 7, 2022, Cincinnati police were called to Main and 13th Streets to disperse a large, disorderly crowd. As they were working to break up the crowd, police said two groups of people were involved in a fight; CPD said multiple people involved in the fight pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward Street.

Police said at least 15 rounds were fired in total; prosecutors have said Barnes was responsible for seven of those shots while another man, Diablo McCoats, is allegedly responsible for firing eight shots. A third shooter CPD has said it believes fired six shots could be seen in surveillance footage, but remains uncaught.

McCoats was shot in the leg by Cincinnati officer Joseph Shook in the process. McCoats refused a plea deal in September and has been held on a $750,000 bond.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Coroner: Head found belonged to torso located in North Fairmount in November Listermann Brewing Co. opens taproom kitchen, to incorporate beer in menu items Villages at Roll Hill street renamed in honor of boxing coach Michael Stafford

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.