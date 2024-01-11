Man charged in 2022 OTR shooting that wounded 8 pleaded guilty

CINCINNATI — One of two men charged in a shootout that wounded eight people in Over-the-Rhine in 2022 has pleaded guilty to the charges he faced.

Jarvis Barnes appeared in court on Thursday, where he agreed to plead guilty to charges tied to his role in the shooting; prosecutors said Barnes fired seven shots into the crowd of people on Main Street that night, but did not hit anyone.

In exchange for the guilty plea, a judge sentenced Barnes to six years in prison.

On August 7, 2022, Cincinnati police were called to Main and 13th Streets to disperse a large, disorderly crowd. As they were working to break up the crowd, police said two groups of people were involved in a fight; CPD said multiple people involved in the fight pulled out firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward Street.

Police said at least 15 rounds were fired in total; prosecutors have said Barnes was responsible for seven of those shots while another man, Diablo McCoats, is allegedly responsible for firing eight shots. A third shooter CPD has said it believes fired six shots could be seen in surveillance footage, but remains uncaught.

McCoats was shot in the leg by Cincinnati officer Joseph Shook in the process. McCoats refused a plea deal in September and has been held on a $750,000 bond.