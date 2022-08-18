Bonds raised, additional charges in OTR shooting that wounded 8 people

CINCINNATI — Bond for both men charged in an Over-the-Rhine shooting that left eight innocent people wounded was raised and one defendant faces new charges after hearings on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Diablo McCoats fired eight shots into a crowd on Main Street that night, hitting eight separate people. Coats himself was shot in the leg by Cincinnati officer Joseph Shook — bringing the number of wounded sent to the hospital that night up to nine people, prosecutors said.

McCoats was initially being held on a $100,000 bond, but the judge decided to raise that on Thursday to $750,000.

Jarvis Barnes, an alleged second shooter, fired 7 shots into the crowd, but prosecutors said they didn't believe any of Barnes' shots hit people. He initially faced seven counts of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon while under disability.

On Thursday, Barnes was also informed he would face an additional seven counts of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Barnes' original bond was set at $250,000, but the judge added an additional $250,000 for the new charges, bringing his bond to $500,000.

Cincinnati police and prosecutors have said they suspect a third shooter may have been responsible for 6 shots fired that night, but a third person has not yet been arrested or charged.

Since the shooting on August 7, Cincinnati officials and business owners along Main Street have struggled to find a balance between controlling heavy pedestrian traffic on sidewalks and keeping Main Street safe and accessible for everyone.

Though the shooting happened in plain sight of Cincinnati police officers, preventative security measures included increasing police presence in the area alongside blocking roads and sidewalks to control traffic. Ultimately, barricades on sidewalks to restrict pedestrian traffic proved to be unpopular among business owners who said they deter customers and prohibitive for people living with disabilities attempting to navigate the area.