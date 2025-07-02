OSHP: 46-year-old woman killed in three-vehicle crash in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 46-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Warren County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said troopers responded to a crash around 2:30 p.m. on State Route 123 at Robinson Vail Road in Franklin Township.

Troopers found that a 60-year-old woman was driving her 2006 Lexus ES northbound on Robinson Vail Road, while 46-year-old Lisha M. Graham was driving her 2020 Hyundai Elantra southeast on State Route 123. A 2015 GMC Sierra was also being driven northwest on State Route 123 by a 79-year-old man. OSHP said the driver of the Lexus failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the Hyundai Elantra, which was then struck by the driver of the GMC Sierra.

Graham was the only occupant in the Elantra and was pronounced dead at the scene, OSHP said. She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The other two drivers, as well as a passenger in the GMC Sierra, were all transported to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSHP said they were assisted on-scene by the Warren County Sheriff's Office and Franklin Township Fire/EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP's Lebanon Post.