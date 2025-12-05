CPD adds Elm Street mobile unit amid safety concerns. Neighbors blame nearby bar.

CINCINNATI — Whether it’s fights in the street or gunshots ringing out, neighbors on Elm Street say problems with violence continue to be an issue.

Some neighbors told us they know the roots of some of the problems, pointing to the bar Privee on Elm.

We spoke with Mike Basch on Friday, who lives nearby, about the situation.

“Ever since they moved in, the whole neighborhood changed,” Basch said.

We've covered recent crime on Elm Street, including two shootings in November. One was a drive-by shooting that left three people hurt.

Since the Nov. 23 shooting, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) has set up a mobile command center right across the street from the bar. The unit is staffed 24/7.

See the footage neighbors say shows why crime near the bar must be addressed in the player below:

Neighbors blame local bar for continued area violence

Basch said those causing trouble are patrons of the bar.

“We’re super uncomfortable and the kind of behavior that’s going on here, it makes us fearful,” Basch said.

Basch said he's not the only neighbor upset with the bar. However, he said other neighbors are worried about speaking out, fearing retaliation.

Basch shared several videos with us showing people partying in the streets late at night and people jumping on a police car. He also shared a video showing the moment he found a loaded handgun near the bar following a Nov. 2 shooting.

Sgt. Anthony Mitchell with CPD said the mobile command center was put in place near Elm and Findlay Streets last Friday. He said the decision was made by Interim Police Chief Adam Hennie.

Mitchell said the goal is to increase police presence on the street.

While Mitchell didn’t say the bar was to blame, he said the owner has been talking with CPD about plans to make the area safer.

Mitchell said the unit is not adding cost to taxpayers, calling it a matter of "reallocating resources."

Basch, however, said the mobile command center is not a long-term solution.

“This is a band-aid,” Basch said. “Everybody knows it. The mayor knows it. But for some reason, they are unwilling to take the next step.”

He said the owner hasn’t done anything to keep the area safe and believes the bar should be shut down.

“Truly, truly what we’re trying to prevent is a loss of life,” Basch said.

Basch said he met with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval two weeks ago to discuss the issues.

“The following day after our meeting, there was a drive-by shooting outside where three more people got shot,” Basch said.

While he said he appreciates Pureval for talking and listening, Basch said not enough is being done.

“I don’t know what an establishment has to do to be labeled a nuisance,” Basch said. “Seven people were shot here in 21 days. Ok, if that isn’t a public nuisance, then what is?”

We reached out to Pureval’s office to learn more about what the city may be doing to address the problems near the bar. We did not hear back.

We also spoke to the owner of Privee on Elm over the phone Friday. He said violence on Elm Street is no different from violence happening across the city and that his bar is not to blame.

He said he's not sure why anyone would blame his bar for any violence.

We were able to ask only a couple of questions before the owner hung up. Afterward, we texted him to request an on-camera interview, which he declined.

Basch said he wants city leaders to hold the owner accountable. He said he feels city leaders need to step in to shut down the bar before someone gets killed.

“It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve been a part of in 15 years in Over-the-Rhine, unquestionably,” Basch said.

Cincinnati City Councilman Seth Walsh confirmed Hennie will go before the Public Safety and Governance Committee on Tuesday to discuss concerns about the bar.