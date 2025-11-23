CPD: 3 people hospitalized after shooting near Over-the-Rhine bar

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine, the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) said.

CPD said officers responded shortly before 1:30 a.m. to a ShotSpotter notification in the 1900 block of Elm Street, which is near a bar and brewery. When they arrived, officers spoke with witnesses and blocked off the scene.

All three victims in the shooting were transported to local hospitals by private vehicles, CPD said. CPD said all three have non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect has been taken into custody after the shooting, but CPD said they were seen driving a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

Earlier this month, a quadruple shooting happened outside the same bar along Elm Street, prompting neighbors to call for its closure.

Residents told us they've been dealing with unruly patrons coming and going from Privee on Elm, which is located on the corner of Elm and Findlay streets, for months. Some of those complaints included playing loud music, speeding down the street, drinking outside on the sidewalk, smoking weed outside, leaving garbage on the street and fighting.

Anyone with information about this latest shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.