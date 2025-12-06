KTYC announces new Carroll Cropper Bridge project, lane restriction updates

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials announced on Friday an update to the year-long lane restrictions on the Carroll Cropper Bridge as a new zone painting project gets underway.

On Dec. 31, the lane closure on the bridge's westbound side will come to an end, per KYTC, while the eastbound lane closure will continue until March 31, 2026.

The extended eastbound lane restriction will allow contractors to focus on painting sections of the bridge's new steel, which KYTC District 6 Chief Engineer Bob Yeager said will protect against rust.

"All those places that have been repaired are now exposed to the elements. They have to be painted," he said. "It's all underneath (the bridge) where the repairs are being done."

Officials provide updates on bridge construction project

The nearly 50-year-old connector between Kentucky and Indiana, over the Ohio River, has been under repair since January. Lane restrictions began in December 2024 in anticipation of expansion joint and floor beam repairs to the bridge. The repairs became necessary when engineers discovered deterioration in some of the bridge's steel.

"The closure was because of the condition of the bridge, in anticipation to make sure that we kept it (safe)," Yeager said. "I want to make sure that when we're finished, that I would let my son or daughter drive across it every single day and not worry about their safety."

Crews finished T-1 steel repairs to the bridge this past summer and expansion joint repairs in the fall. For the last two weeks, work has been underway on the floor beam repairs, according to KYTC. The spot painting on sections of the bridge is also underway.

While the paint work is all taking place underneath the bridge, Yeager said the eastbound lane closure will allow room for crews to park their vehicles and equipment.

"Kentucky has got kind of a stranglehold on this small town, other small towns around here," Dan McCabe, a Lawrenceburg business owner, said. "It needs to come to a conclusion as soon as possible."

McCabe opened Whisky City's Liberty Theater in the downtown not too long before the partial bridge closure began. He said the repairs have impacted foot traffic.

"I'm glad they're fixing the bridge. Infrastructure like that's vital, thank goodness. But I think more thought could have been put into how to do it succinctly," he said. "Talking to other businesses here, up and down the street, they've felt an impact compared to their business last year."

McCabe said he hopes that once all bridge lanes reopen, there will be a rallying of support for affected businesses in the community.

"What I'd like to see is Dearborn County and the city making plans for when (the bridge) does reopen, and getting that messaging out, it's going to be important to try to re-habitualize folks," McCabe said. "It's time to let them know as loud as we can that we'll be back."