Police: Occupied school bus involved in Sharonville crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A school bus with children on board was involved in a crash in Sharonville Friday afternoon, the Sharonville Police Department said.

Police said units responded just before 3:30 p.m. to Huck Road near US-42 for a report of a crash with injuries.

A school bus was involved in the crash, according to police, and children were on the bus at the time. Police said no children were reported injured in the crash.

The Sharonville Fire Department requested medical resources for people in other vehicles. Police said people were taken to local hospitals, and the status of their injuries is unknown.

Police did not say which district the school bus belongs to.

Sharonville police said they are investigating the crash. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Sharonville Police Department.