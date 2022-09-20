Police: 14-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting & killing 15-year-old in Over-The-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a murder warrant for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, Cincinnati police said.

On September 16, Shawn Lewis was shot and killed on Main Street and Orchard Street in Over-The-Rhine shortly before 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati police announced that they arrested a 14-year-old boy.

Investigators have not said how the teen got a hold of a gun.

No information regarding a motive has been released.

According to Cincinnati police, this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call CPD's Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

