'That was supposed to last 10 years' | Pierce Township police levy will decide financial fate of department

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Pierce Township Police Department is looking to voters to avoid a financial deficit and layoffs this November. The department has not seen a levy passed since 2007.

“That was supposed to last 10 years,” said Police Chief Paul Broxterman. “We’re well into our 18th year now because of being good financial stewards with the money.”

Broxterman said the department has been surviving on reserve and carryover funds from previous years since 2016. He says that with inflation, they now need money from a new levy.

“At this point, the carryover has dwindled to the point that we cannot continue to operate on that carryover,” said Broxterman.

Broxterman also pointed to the township’s population growth as a reason for needing money from the levy. In 2019, the Village of Amelia was dissolved and Pierce Township absorbed a majority of the village. This grew the township’s population by 26% in one year, leading to more calls for service for the police with no extra staff or resources.

Back in May, voters rejected a combined police and West Clermont School District levy. But the levy on the November ballot will be different. For starters, it will only give money to the Police Department to pay for staffing, equipment & technology, and operational costs.

Broxterman said the money will not go towards a new building, which has been rumored to be the case in the past.

The levy is a 2.8 mill levy, which will cost homeowners an extra $98 per year for every $100,000 of their home's appraised value.

If the levy is not passed in November, Broxterman said he’ll have to lay off 6 officers and one civilian employee, a third of his staff.

“It affects our ability to do preventative patrols, and to respond quickly when there is a crime in progress, as well as follow-ups on crimes,” said Broxterman.

Broxterman said the loss of staff will also affect their response times, and he would most likely need to request help from Union Township Police and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Department during certain calls.

Some residents are against the levy despite the possible outcomes. One resident I spoke with said she can’t afford to pay any more in property taxes, and many online agree with her. They mention inflation, cuts to Medicaid and being on a fixed income as to reasons why they cannot afford to pay more.

The township says that over time, payments will go down for property owners.

“With more homeowners contributing, individual payments must decrease to ensure the amount collected stays in line with the approved amount,” according to the police department website.

But even if it means paying more money, there are residents in support of the levy.

“They’re an integral part of this community, it’s one of the reasons why we chose to live here. So we’re hoping others see that value, and help us be a partner with our police department,” said Cathy Jorgensen, the treasurer for the Citizens for Pierce Township Safety Services. An organization of residents who are in support of the levy and working to get it passed.

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 4.