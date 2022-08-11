Cincinnati police arrest 16-year-old in murder of West End teen

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a 16-year-old Wednesday on an open murder warrant more than two months after a shooting that killed one teen in the West End.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Betton Street May 29 for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, officials pronounced 15-year-old Jerome Lipscomb III dead at the scene. Another victim was treated at the hospital.

Friends who said they were with Lipscomb at the time of the shooting said they'd been to Taste of Cincinnati and were walking around the area near TQL Stadium when they heard gunfire. Lipscomb and one other person were hit.

Sheina Denson, who lives near where the shooting occurred, said she and her children dropped to their floor when they heard gunfire.

"The shooting stopped," said Denson. "I got up and looked out the window. I seen the boy laying on the ground right there across the street and his friends, they was over there trying to help him, but there wasn't nothing they could do."

Months later, District Two officers arrested the 16-year-old in connection to the shooting. WCPO does not name juvenile offenders unless they are charged as adults or wanted by law enforcement.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

