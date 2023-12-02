Father of man shot, killed outside Oakley Target files $50 million wrongful death lawsuit

CINCINNATI — The father of a man shot and killed outside an Oakley Target in 2022 has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit.

According to court documents, Tracy Phillips, a West Virginia resident, says Target is partially at fault for the death of his son, Alias Phillips.

Police responded to the store on Grier Drive just before 1 p.m. on March 17, 2022 and found 24-year-old Alias Phillips shot to death. After the shooting, his brother and sister, who were with him at the time, said a man yelled at them and followed them before they entered the Target. That man was then waiting with a gun when they left said and chased Alias Phillips down before shooting him, they said.

Alias Phillips' siblings also said their brother was a Schroder High School graduate working to build a career as a recording artist.

A Cincinnnati Fire Department official said it was the largest police presence he had seen since the 2018 mass shooting at Fifth Third Bank. Initially, the shooting was dispatched as an active shooter situation. However, then-interim police chief Teresa Theetge said the victim was targeted and that there was no active shooter situation.

Anthony McIntosh, 23, was arrested for the shooting. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as well as another charge. He was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Tracy Phillips is alleging that Target security failed to intervene inside of the store when his son was confronted with hostile intent and a gun was revealed, according to court documents.

"Target was partially at fault for the death of Alias Phillips, for the lack of store security and monitoring, which could have prevented the outcome if security would have intervened," according to court documents.

On top of the $50 million in damages, Tracy Phillips is also seeking an apology from Target.