Heavy police activity at Target store in Oakley, no active shooter

CINCINNATI — There is a heavy police presence outside of a Target store in Oakley.

Cincinnati police said the incident is not an active shooter situation. People should avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.

RIGHT NOW: There is an active police investigation happening at the Target in Oakley. There was NOT an active shooter. Please avoid the shopping center while our officers continue their investigation. We will have officers in the area directing traffic. Follow CPD for more. — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) March 17, 2022

Witnesses in the area said they heard gunshots.

Police, fire and EMS and homicide investigation units have responded to the target in Geier Road in Oakley. The parking lot of the Center of Cincinnati, the complex that houses Target, is closed.

Cincinnati Police have also closed the exit to Marburg Avenue from I-71.

At Target in Oakley where police are investigating reports of a possible shooting. I’m trying to confirm information. @wcpo pic.twitter.com/vxMGX61FGm — Courtney Francisco (@CFranciscoWCPO) March 17, 2022

Police have not provided information on the situation.

