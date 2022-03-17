Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOakley

Actions

Heavy police activity at Target store in Oakley, no active shooter

CPD said there is not an active shooter
Target Oakley shooting
Michael Benedic
Target Oakley shooting
Posted at 1:41 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 14:27:22-04

CINCINNATI — There is a heavy police presence outside of a Target store in Oakley.

Cincinnati police said the incident is not an active shooter situation. People should avoid the area while officers continue to investigate.

Witnesses in the area said they heard gunshots.

Police, fire and EMS and homicide investigation units have responded to the target in Geier Road in Oakley. The parking lot of the Center of Cincinnati, the complex that houses Target, is closed.

Cincinnati Police have also closed the exit to Marburg Avenue from I-71.

Police have not provided information on the situation.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.

More local news:
Allergy season is here and it might be worse than previous years First look at Hollywood Casino's $2.4M sports book expansion Raiders fan finally meets Bengals fan who saved his life

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.