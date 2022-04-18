Police: Cheviot woman shot in face

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a woman in the face Sunday morning in Cheviot.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. police were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 3800 block of Washington Ave after a 911 caller claimed they heard a gunshot and someone screaming. According to a press release, officers didn't find anyone at the location.

Investigators said the victim drove to the 1700 block of Fairmount Ave before being located by CPD officers around 10 a.m. She was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

According to court documents, the suspect, Anthony Toombs, and the victim went to an apartment to pick up "the kids." They allegedly got into an argument over transportation, and that's when Toombs took the woman's phone and keys. When she tried to leave, Toombs allegedly put a gun to her face, pulled the trigger, and covered her mouth to try and muffle her screams.

The woman was treated and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released her identity or the details surrounding her escape.

Toombs is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and domestic violence.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m.

Only WCPO's cameras were on the scene as police arrested a person of interest near the apartment complex on Washington Ave. We're working to confirm if that person is Toombs.

