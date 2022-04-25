Watch
1 hospitalized after crossbow shooting in Springfield Township

Posted at 10:52 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 23:10:28-04

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the head with a crossbow.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of Fallbrook Lane in Springfield Township.

According to police, the victim's condition could be life-threatening but he was alert and conscious before being transported to the hospital.

Investigators said a suspect is in custody for felonious assault.

Police have not released the identity of anyone involved.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

