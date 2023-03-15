Police: 1 man seriously injured in Northside shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in Northside, Cincinnati police said.

Investigators said a man was shot multiple times in a BP gas station parking lot. He was rushed to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cincinnati police blocked off Spring Grove Avenue and Ludlow Avenue for their investigation shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday. The roadway reopened around 6:15 a.m.

Investigators have not said if they are searching for any suspects.

