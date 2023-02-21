Urban Artifact's 'Pickle' beer is back

CINCINNATI — Whether you asked for it or not, pickle beer is back at Urban Artifact and this time it is here to stay.

According to a press release, "Pickle" is the newest addition to the brewery's year-round line-up.

The beer is brewed with cucumbers, fresh dill, coriander seed and sea salt, the brewery said. The first batch was brewed back in 2015 to pay homage to the old German tradition of putting a pickle in your Christmas tree, according to the brewery.

"What started as a fun tongue-in-cheek project would become a cult favorite imitated but never duplicated by other breweries across the country," the brewery said in a press release.

If you don't want to down a pickle-flavored beer, the brewery says "Pickle" can be used in cocktails like the "Pickle Michelada" and the PickleBack."

Since 2015, Urban artifact has been operating out of the historic St. Patrick's Church in Northside. The brewery offers a taproom, full bar, live music, a recording studio and an event space.

READ MORE

Hormel now has a chili cheese-flavored beer to go with your game-day dip

Black-owned breweries Esoteric Brewing Co., Alematic Artisan Ales collab for Black History Month beer

3 Cincinnati restaurants listed among '100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America'