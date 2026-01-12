Volunteers remove invasive honeysuckle to help Hamilton County parks and native wildlife thrive

Volunteers are working year-round to remove invasive honeysuckle from Hamilton County parks, helping native plants return to local forest areas.

Great Parks of Hamilton County has cleared acres of honeysuckle from their parks over the last year with help from dedicated volunteers. The ongoing effort takes place in all four seasons, including winter, when the invasive species is easier to identify and remove.

"One of the biggest things that we are finding with honeysuckle and invasive species in general is that it has a really negative impact on all wildlife and plant life, all flora and fauna, so what you find is that there are less different types of plants and animals when honeysuckle comes into an area," Adam McCosham with Great Parks of Hamilton County said.

Volunteers recently worked on the Kingfisher Trail at Winton Woods, learning to identify the invasive plant before cutting it back. Park staff taught volunteers how to distinguish honeysuckle from native plants by examining how branches grow from each other.

"One of the things to look at is how it branches off from each other," the staff explained to volunteers. "That's to help you identify it. If you are confused or if you're unsure, just let us know. Just make sure we get the right plant."

The removal efforts are already showing results. Areas where honeysuckle has been cleared are becoming wider and more open, allowing hikers to have a better trail experience.

"My family and I actually came up hiking last summer. I noticed coming up the trail that it was a little wider, and then as you get past the bridge here, it starts to enclose - it really was the honeysuckle," Meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark observed. "You can see the difference and not just how it looks, but the experience that you have with the honeysuckle."

The volunteer-driven approach is essential to the program's success.

"This work can't be done without volunteers. It seems impossible to tackle to make any headway without the volunteers," McCosham said.

The goal extends beyond just removing invasive plants. Staff want to create space for native species to flourish.

Great Parks encourages community members to join future volunteer days. Information about upcoming events is available on their website at greatparks.org.

