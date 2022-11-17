1 in critical condition after fire in Northside

CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after a fire at a home in Northside Wednesday night.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said units were dispatched to the 1900 block of Washburn Street at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they saw a man in a wheelchair sitting near a window.

Firefighters were able to open the window and remove him from the home. Officials said crews were able to knock the fire out within seven minutes of arriving.

The man was taken to UC Medical Center in critical condition. No one else was located inside the building, but the family dog was found deceased.

Fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the home. The estimated damage is $158,000.

READ MORE

Mount Lookout house fire causes roof collapse, 1 person sent to the hospital with minor injuries

Cincinnati firefighters rescue 4 cats from apartment fire

'One of the biggest forest fires I've been on': Adams County brush fire burns more than 120 acres