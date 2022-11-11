'One of the biggest forest fires I've been on': Adams County brush fire burns more than 120 acres

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Adams County are hoping for some rain to get one of their largest brush fires in nearly 40 years under control.

More than 120 acres have burned so far close to Route 52 near the Ohio River.

Crews have been working on containing the fire since Tuesday morning. They said it started when a homeowner was burning leaves and left the fire unattended.

At one point, more than 150 firefighters from Brown and Adams County, as well as areas across the river in Kentucky, were at the scene. Officials said they have contained the fire though it is still burning, creating a barrier surrounding it.

Officials said there are a lot of challenges to fighting a fire like this. For starters, the terrain is difficult. Crews have to walk uphill, carrying heavy equipment on their back. Another difficulty is the chance of hotspots, which have popped up on the ground and in trees. Crews are still monitoring for hotspots.

There is currently a 'No Burn' advisory in effect, something fire officials said residents need to take seriously.

"It needs to be highly stressed to not burn when they say not burn or else you have this that happens," said Lonnie Bilyeu, assistant chief of the Manchester Fire Department. "This is probably one of the biggest forest fires I've been on in all my years of service."

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and asthma, and they are now doing fine. No buildings or homes have been damaged at this time.

