Mount Lookout house fire causes roof collapse, 1 person sent to the hospital with minor injuries

CINCINNATI — A Saturday morning house fire in Mt. Lookout caused one person to go to the hospital and the roof of the house to collapse in, Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington said.

The two-alarm fire — located at 3471 Windisch Avenue — happened just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, and when fire crews arrived they discovered heavy fire coming through the roof of the home, Washington said.

One occupant in the home was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The house sustained extensive damage, Washington said. Part of the home's roof collapsed in due to the fire.

Marc Price

Per Washington, 17 fire companies and roughly 65 firefighters attended to the house fire.

At this time it is unclear what caused the fire, Washington said. He also did not give an estimate of how much the cost of damage is.

RELATED

70-year-old dies one week after fire

Cincinnati firefighters rescue 4 cats from apartment fire

Investigators: Arson suspected in Batavia house fire, $5,000 reward being offered for information