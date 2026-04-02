'People really care about their history' | North Avondale could become Cincinnati's next historic district

CINCINNATI — It's been more than six years since a Cincinnati neighborhood was designated a historic district. Soon, North Avondale may be added to the list.

We've reported on how neighborhood leaders have been pushing for the designation.

Neighborhood Association President Dawn Johnson said it's part of protecting the neighborhood's history.

“We want to preserve the architectural integrity of our neighborhood," Johnson said.

For the past two years, Johnson has been working on a plan for the historic district designation. She said that included talking to neighbors and getting their feedback on the idea.

WATCH: We break down what a historic designation would mean for the future of North Avondale

North Avondale inches toward becoming Cincinnati’s next historic district

She said that, along with preserving the historic look of the area, the designation would also protect the neighborhood from development that could detract from that.

"We want to encourage responsible development," Johnson said.

Beth Johnson with the Cincinnati Preservation Association is also helping push for the designation.

“It means that if development comes in, that development needs to be compatible and support the already architecturally rich resources that they have," she said.

The proposed historic district is outlined on the map below.

Cincinnati City Planning Commission Proposed Local Historic District Designation in North Avondale

The outlined area doesn't cover the entire neighborhood, but Dawn Johnson said that still remains a goal.

“We want to expand it into the entire neighborhood," Dawn Johnson said.

The plans were recently approved in a 5-1 vote by the Historic Conservation Board.

Two votes remain to make it official.

Friday, members of the city planning commission will vote to recommend the plans to city council. If it's recommended, city council would then take a final vote.

Dawn Johnson said city council's vote would likely happen on May 1.

“We want this to be a positive for all the people in our neighborhood," Dawn Johnson said.

If it passes, North Avondale would become the 28th historic district in Cincinnati. The last came in 2020 for the Warsaw Avenue Local Historic District in East Price Hill.

“It’s significant because it’s showing that people really care about their history," Beth Johnson said.