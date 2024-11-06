'It's to give us a voice' | North Avondale residents pushing for neighborhood to receive historic designation

CINCINNATI — Walking through North Avondale, it's hard to miss the older homes and buildings in the neighborhood.

That makes the area special, says North Avondale Neighborhood Association President Dawn Johnson. But Johnson says she's worried it could be taken away.

In June, members of the Cincinnati City Council passed the Connected Community zoning to increase housing near business districts and along major bus routes.

Johnson fears new housing created from the new zoning overhaul could ruin the historic look of the neighborhood.

"The main aspect of Connected Communities has taken our voice away, it's given the developers carte blanch to come into our neighborhoods and build whatever they want, however they want," Johnson said.

It's for that reason Johnson and other residents are trying to get part of the neighborhood designated as a historic district.

"It's to give us a voice and it is to preserve the architectural integrity of our neighborhood," Johnson said.

While the exact boundaries of the potential historic district in North Avondale are still up for debate, Johnson says it would likely include areas like the Belvedere Apartments and homes along Rose Hill Avenue.

Johnson and Matt Cornell, a resident architect, want to make it clear that they don't oppose new housing.

"This would not stop anyone for doing a 'for family' (home), it would just make sure that they are not destroying a usable, workable home to do that," Cornell said.

Cornell says a historic designation shouldn't cost homeowners in the area.

"If you're not making an improvement in your house, it should not cost you any more than maintaining your home currently," Cornell said.

For Cornell and Johnson, it's simply about maintaining the neighborhood's image.

"A lot of the people have purchased these homes because of the quality of these homes and that's what we're all about," Johnson said.

Johnson and Cornell are working on a proposal to bring before the Cincinnati City Council. They ask neighbors in the area to reach out to them with feedback. Johnson and Cornell say they hope to have things approved by spring 2025.

If approved, it would be the first area to receive the designation in Cincinnati since 2019.