CINCINNATI — A building in the East End has partially collapsed, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The partial collapse happened around 3:17 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Vance Street in the East End. At the scene, Cincinnati firefighters told us the building appeared to be vacant.

No one has been hurt and they are not searching the building for anyone, CFD said. CFD told us the building will likely need to be demolished.

Watch below to see the latest at the scene:

Partial building collapse blocking Riverside Drive in East End

According to a CFD report sent out early Monday morning, the building is a three-story multi-dwelling brick building. When firefighters first got to the scene, they found all three floors of the front of the building had collapsed onto the sidewalk and into the street, the report says.

Riverside Drive is closed between Bains Street and Collins Avenue because of the collapse; at the scene, our crews saw debris covering one side of the roadway.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.