Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOakley

Actions

Wayfair announces plans to open 'large-format' retail store in Oakley

Wayfair-Layoffs
Jenny Kane/AP
FILE- This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York.
Wayfair-Layoffs
Posted

CINCINNATI — As one home goods store closes, another opens.

Wayfair, the e-commerce company steadily expanding its physical footprint, announced plans to open a new "large-format" retail store in Cincinnati. The location will be on Marburg Avenue, in the 130,000-square-foot space currently home to At Home.

The location, set to open in 2027, will be Wayfair's second physical store in Ohio. Customers will be able to purchase new or Wayfair Verified decor, furniture and appliances that they can take home immediately, as well as order larger pieces like sofas, dining sets or outdoor furniture that can be delivered directly to their home.

"Cincinnati is an exciting market for us, not only for its strong retail environment but also for its reach across the broader Tri-State region," Liza Lefkowski, vice president of merchandising and stores at Wayfair, said in a press release. "We're looking forward to serving customers across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana and helping them create homes they love."

The Marburg At Home location is set to close this summer. There are still locations in Loveland and Florence.

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Women find friendships, connection through growing Cincinnati group RC car track at Northern Kentucky park becomes a destination for racers Partial building collapse blocking Riverside Drive in East End

Join WCPO 9 to find solutions for violence in Cincinnati, Wednesday from 4-7pm