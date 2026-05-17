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Police: Person shot in head, injured in shooting in Northside; suspect in custody

Northside Shooting 5/17/26
Rae Hines/WCPO
Northside Shooting 5/17/26
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — A person was hospitalized Sunday evening after a shooting outside of a gas station in Northside, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said that officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to the 3900 block of Spring Grove Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The suspect in the shooting was also identified and taken into custody, but police have not identified them.

Police have also not said what led up to the shooting.

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