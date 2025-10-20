New senior living community welcomes dozens of residents after a 45-year wait in Delhi

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After 45 years of waiting, Delhi finally has an affordable senior living community.

Pedretti Place has welcomed more than two dozen residents since opening in June, filling a decades-long gap in housing options for older adults.

"We can tell the sense of community and the need was here, and it just also fulfills our goal as our mission to provide wonderful housing for all older adults that otherwise would not be within their reach," said Deliliah Marshall, Director of Operations for Affordable Living.

The community offers one-bedroom apartments for adults 55 and older. It includes fitness and wellness areas, transportation services and weekly activities designed to foster connection among residents.

"I just thought to myself, how does someone have this wonderful drive to set something like this up for seniors? It's a community," said Sharron Tucker, a resident who moved from Columbus last month to be closer to family.

Since its grand opening, Pedretti Place has attracted 27 residents, with 11 more scheduled to move in during November.

Episcopal Retirement Services (ERS) is currently looking for qualified applicants able to pay at least $800 a month. Anyone able to afford rent below or slightly above can be added to the waitlist.

Tucker said she's grateful to live in a place that's clean, safe and doesn't make her feel disposable.

"It's just like I have a whole bunch of sisters that I never knew," Tucker said. "Everyone here is interested in each other's background and interests and things that you want to do."

The community addresses a critical need as affordable housing remains a struggle for seniors nationwide. The National Low Income Housing Coalition says the Trump administration's 2026 budget proposes a 44% cut to HUD programs, which could leave more families struggling to pay rent.

Representatives from Pedretti Place say the community is designed for long-term affordability, ensuring rent amounts won't exceed residents' incomes.

"We do have the affordability plan in thought, and future progress as well. The community is set up for success, where the rent amount is not going to exceed their income," Marshall said.

All eligible applicants can find an application here.