Cincinnati business teams up with YANI Collective for annual toy drive to help local families

CINCINNATI — Avondale eatery Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is partnering with The YANI Collective to serve as one of three drop-off locations for their annual toy drive.

Inside the cereal bar, Arielle Nelson takes typical cereal to the next level, creating shakes and bowls with over 40 different cereals, toppings and drizzles.

And this holiday season, Nelson is stepping up to help those in need by offering her restaurant as a toy drive drop-off spot.

WATCH: Each year, the organization provides educational and resourceful opportunities to inner-city youth and families

Businesses show support for fourth annual 513 Toys in the Neighborhood drive

"This is actually our second time partnering with them and we love it so much. Whatever we can do to give back and cater to the community, we're always going to be on board," Nelson said.

Nelson plans to give over 900 families a taste of her gourmet hot chocolate bar at the toy giveaway on Dec. 20 at Quality Sports Training. Families will also be offered food from the Freestore Foodbank and free haircuts for boys.

"We're definitely still in need of toys, toys, toys," said Terana Boyd, executive director of We Excel Cincinnati.

Toys can be dropped off in toy drive boxes located at three locations:



Jake Sweeney Chevrolet

Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar

New Life Temple Church

This marks the fourth year of The YANI Collective's 513 Toys in the Neighborhood toy drive.

"We've had a few families that just completely didn't have anything, went through a house fire, and didn't have anything, so for them to say, 'Hey, my child has a toy' ... They were just happy to see a smile on their child's face," said Viktoria Castro-Dodds, coordinator for The YANI Collective.

Castro-Dodds and Nelson said they are counting on people to donate whatever they can, including toys and winter clothing, before the toy drive deadline on Dec. 15.

"You never know what someone else is going through and what something so little can mean to anyone," Nelson said.

Community members wishing to donate can do so by texting “513TOYS” to 53555 or by making a virtual donation on the 513 Toys in the Neighborhood website