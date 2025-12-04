Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Cincinnati business teams up with YANI Collective for annual toy drive to help local families

Screenshot 2025-12-04 at 10.40.27 AM.png
WCPO
Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar joins effort to collect toys and winter clothing for over 900 families before Dec. 15 deadline.
Screenshot 2025-12-04 at 10.40.27 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Avondale eatery Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is partnering with The YANI Collective to serve as one of three drop-off locations for their annual toy drive.

Inside the cereal bar, Arielle Nelson takes typical cereal to the next level, creating shakes and bowls with over 40 different cereals, toppings and drizzles.

And this holiday season, Nelson is stepping up to help those in need by offering her restaurant as a toy drive drop-off spot.

WATCH: Each year, the organization provides educational and resourceful opportunities to inner-city youth and families

Businesses show support for fourth annual 513 Toys in the Neighborhood drive

"This is actually our second time partnering with them and we love it so much. Whatever we can do to give back and cater to the community, we're always going to be on board," Nelson said.

Nelson plans to give over 900 families a taste of her gourmet hot chocolate bar at the toy giveaway on Dec. 20 at Quality Sports Training. Families will also be offered food from the Freestore Foodbank and free haircuts for boys.

"We're definitely still in need of toys, toys, toys," said Terana Boyd, executive director of We Excel Cincinnati.

Toys can be dropped off in toy drive boxes located at three locations:

  • Jake Sweeney Chevrolet
  • Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar
  • New Life Temple Church

This marks the fourth year of The YANI Collective's 513 Toys in the Neighborhood toy drive.

"We've had a few families that just completely didn't have anything, went through a house fire, and didn't have anything, so for them to say, 'Hey, my child has a toy' ... They were just happy to see a smile on their child's face," said Viktoria Castro-Dodds, coordinator for The YANI Collective.

Castro-Dodds and Nelson said they are counting on people to donate whatever they can, including toys and winter clothing, before the toy drive deadline on Dec. 15.

"You never know what someone else is going through and what something so little can mean to anyone," Nelson said.

Community members wishing to donate can do so by texting “513TOYS” to 53555 or by making a virtual donation on the 513 Toys in the Neighborhood website

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Craving Skyline pizza? Kroger now selling limited quantities WCPO Toy Team 9 returns Saturday at 14 Walmart locations UC police investigating sexual assault that occurred on campus

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Be Santa's helper! Click or scan to donate today