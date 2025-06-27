'Everything is beautiful' | New affordable senior housing opens in Delhi Township after 45-year wait

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After a 45-year wait, Delhi Township celebrated the grand opening of a new senior housing community designed to address the growing need for affordable housing options for older residents.

Episcopal Retirement Services (ERS) and partners unveiled Pedretti Place, providing 48 units of housing for residents 55 and up.

The $15 million ADA-compliant development aims to keep seniors connected to their community while providing the specialized amenities they need.

"The journey is often long for residents and families to find safe and secure housing for their loved ones, and we're just so blessed to be a part of the solution here in Hamilton County and in Delhi Township," said Laura Lamb, CEO of Episcopal Retirement Services.

Amenities include:



﻿﻿Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant building and campus

﻿﻿Fitness and wellness area with age and ability-friendly equipment

﻿﻿24-hour emergency maintenance

﻿﻿Wi-Fi-enabled and cable-ready apartments

﻿﻿Social service coordination and on-site wellness programs

﻿﻿Transportation to shopping, events, and appointments

﻿﻿Communal spaces and laundry facilities

﻿﻿Outdoor patio space with privacy fencing, Self-controlled heating and air conditioning

Lamb emphasized that we're facing a housing crisis across the country, making developments like Pedretti Place crucial for communities.

For longtime Delhi resident Sheila Johnson, who plans to move in next month, the new housing represents a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"This is a great community, and the shopping and the dining and the metro are a great asset for the people who ride the bus, and the building is beautiful, inside and out, with great amenities. It's just wonderful. I'm so excited," said Johnson.

Each apartment features senior-friendly design elements, including low shelves, grab bars, and seats in the bathrooms. Jimmy Wilson, ERS Vice President of Affordable Living, highlighted the importance of having senior housing options within the community.

"Aging happens everywhere, but to have a senior housing unit like this that's still that's here in Delhi Township provides this opportunity for residents and the family members to stay nearby one another as they age," said Wilson.

The project, which began four years ago, has already generated significant interest from local seniors.

"Based on the number of community members that have called and put their name on the wait list, we know that it is affordable," said Lamb.

Units range from $900 to $1,100. For residents already moving in, the new development represents more than just housing.

"I'm happy to be a part of this community. And living here, everything is beautiful," said Johnson.

