Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says he had car repossessed last year 'due to my carelessness'

CINCINNATI — We spoke to Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval about claims he has had two repossession orders for his vehicles in the past two years.

A social media post from the satire page Signal 99 has gotten attention after claiming Pureval had his car repossessed in 2024 and is facing another repossession now.

Signal 99, a meme and parody account for first responders, posted on social media Thursday a photo of an alleged repossession order for Pureval's 2023 Lincoln Aviator. The photo shows the date as Nov. 6, 2025, but redacts much of the info.

The page claimed this wasn't the first order to repossess one of Pureval's vehicles, claiming he's had two repossession orders within two years.

We reached out to the mayor, who confirmed that his car was repossessed last year due to his "carelessness," but said he is not aware of additional issues.

"Last year, due to my carelessness, my auto pay on my car was not working, and as a result, my car was repossessed," Pureval said in a statement. "Since that time, I have been in possession of my car. I am up to date on my payments and am not aware of any other pending issues. I made a mistake, and I will make sure it doesn't happen again."

We have attempted to speak to the company that is allegedly repossessing the car, but have not heard from them at this time.

