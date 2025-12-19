'My son's life was worth more' | Parents say plea deal for teen in son’s murder is a failure of justice

CINCINNATI — When Jason Myers and Casey Lay heard their son's killers had been caught, they were hopeful that their family would get justice.

"It was some sort of small relief knowing that someone was caught and actually in jail," Myers said.

Their son, Morgan Myers, was killed in Springfield Township in June.

"Today is day 193 and it still seems like day one," Myers said. "It's one continuous, long, terrible day."

We spoke to them shortly after the murder. They described Morgan as a loving brother and son.

Weeks later, two 16-year-olds were arrested and charged in connection with his murder.

They said they came to learn that the teens planned to rob their son that night.

"It was planned out and premeditated," Lay said.

WATCH: Lay and Myers share their reactions to finding out about the plea deal

Parents devastated over plea deal in son's murder case

Myers and Lay said they had full faith in prosecutors to get both teens tried as adults.

"For five months, they had told us that they were sure that it will be carried over into adult court, that there was plenty of evidence," Myers said.

However, they said last week, a plea agreement was made between the prosecution and the defense attorneys for one of the teens.

As part of the deal, the teen was tried in juvenile court. He received the maximum sentence for aggravated murder, which keeps him in jail until he turns 21.

After that, he'll be released.

"I was devastated," Lay said.

Lay and Myers said they were blindsided by the decision to accept a plea deal. They said it's the opposite of what their family wanted to see happen.

"16 years old, gets to get out of jail on his 21st birthday, a day my son will never see," Myers said.

The other teen charged in connection with Myers's murder will be sentenced next month.

Lay and Myers told us they don't feel optimistic about that sentencing.

They said they feel the justice system failed their son, their family and the community.

“You know, this is why these teens, and you see it every day on the news, are committing all of these terrible crimes," Myers said. "Because they know it will be little to no impact.”

We reached out to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office for comment. They told us they aren't commenting as the case is still ongoing.

"My son's life was worth more than four and a half years," Lay said.

Lay and Myers said they won't let their son's memory fade. That's why they set up a foundation in his name with the goal of giving back to the community.

They said they've collected donations for the homeless, helped prepare Thanksgiving meals and are now collecting Christmas gifts for underprivileged kids.

"We're doing a little bit of everything," Lay said.

If you are interested in donating, you can learn more on the Morgan Myers Legacy Facebook page.