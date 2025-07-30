Police: 2 teens charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of 20-year-old in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in Springfield Township last month.

Springfield Township police said officers responded to the 11000 block of Brookway Drive for a person shot inside a vehicle. When they arrived, police found 20-year-old Clermont County native Morgan Myers unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Mercy Fairfield Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During an investigation, police said they discovered Myers was shot during an arranged drug deal between him and two 16-year-olds. The two teens — one out of Cheviot and the other from Springfield Township — were arrested and charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.