Police: 2 teens charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of 20-year-old in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two 16-year-olds have been arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in Springfield Township last month.

Springfield Township police said officers responded to the 11000 block of Brookway Drive for a person shot inside a vehicle. When they arrived, police found 20-year-old Clermont County native Morgan Myers unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to Mercy Fairfield Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

WATCH: Myers' family remembers him after his death

Parents seek justice after 20-year-old son killed in Springfield Township shooting

During an investigation, police said they discovered Myers was shot during an arranged drug deal between him and two 16-year-olds. The two teens — one out of Cheviot and the other from Springfield Township — were arrested and charged with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

