3 patients at Christ Hospital test positive for Legionella bacteria; increased water testing in place

CINCINNATI — Three patients at The Christ Hospital Main Campus in Mount Auburn have tested positive for Legionella, according to a statement from The Christ Hospital Health Network.

Legionella is a bacteria that's often found in public water supplies, and individuals can contract the bacteria when they either breathe in or swallow contaminated water.

"While it remains inconclusive where the patients contracted the bacteria, consistent with our policies, we immediately initiated increased water testing protocols and began an investigation to identify any potential hospital sources," the hospital network said.

The hospital has given out bottled water to patients, staff and guests while additional water filters are installed throughout the hospital over the weekend.

The Christ Hospital Health Network said these cases are not affecting normal hospital operations and they have an "extensive water treatment program in place and will continue to adhere to advanced safety protocols and guidelines in coordination with City of Cincinnati Department of Health and the Ohio Department of Health."

Legionella bacteria can lead to Legionnaires' disease, which is a serious type of pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other than Legionnaires' disease, the CDC says Legionella can also cause a less serious illness called Pontiac fever.

In 2018, there was a reported nearly 10,000 cases of Legionnaires' disease in the U.S., but the disease is likely underdiagnosed, according to the CDC. A recent study said cases may be 1.8 to 2.7 times higher than what's reported.

