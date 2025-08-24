CPD: 40-year-old man seriously injured in second Roselawn shooting in 24 hours

CINCINNATI — A man was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Roselawn, Cincinnati police (CPD) said.

CPD said the shooting occurred just after midnight Sunday in the 7800 block of Reading Road near a hookah bar and gas station.

A 40-year-old man was seriously injured in the shooting and transported to UC Medical Center, CPD said. His current condition is unknown.

CPD said they do not have any identity of a suspect or anyone in custody.

The shooting comes just a day after two people were injured in a shooting further south in the 7500 block of Reading Road that was also near a gas station and a different hookah bar. Both people in that shooting suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police also do not have a suspect in that shooting.