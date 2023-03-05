The Christ Hospital Health Network promotes Colon Cancer Awareness Month

CINCINNATI — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and the Christ Hospital Health Network wants to remind the public the American Cancer Society has recently lowered the recommended age to begin colon cancer screenings.

According to the American Cancer Society, adults should start getting colonoscopies at age 45. That number was lowered from 50 in previous years. The recommended age for referral for Black Americans can be 5 years earlier, the Christ Hospital says.

“Cases of colon cancer are on the rise,” said Janice Rafferty, MD, colon surgeon at the Christ Hospital Health Network. “The reason for younger people being diagnosed is not completely clear. Better access to colonoscopies and patients paying more attention to their bowel habits are two factors that could be reasons for an increase.”

Dr. Rafferty says knowing your family history, monitoring your bowel habits and early detection is key to beating colon cancer.

A colonoscopy takes between 30-60 minutes with a post-procedure recovery of 2-3 hours and can be easy to schedule through a primary care provider, The Christ Hospital Health Network says.

“No matter what your age is, please take your body, and the signs it is sending you, seriously,” Dr. Rafferty says.

The Christ Hospital Health Network consists of an acute care hospital located in Mt. Auburn, a remote hospital location in Liberty Township, five ambulatory outpatient centers and dozens of medical offices throughout the region. For more than 130 years, the Christ Hospital has provided care to those it serves.