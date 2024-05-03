Prosecutor: No charges to be filed against accused co-conspirator in Mariemont HS shooting threat

MARIEMONT, Ohio — The accused, out-of-state co-conspirator in a mass shooting plot at Mariemont High School will not face any charges, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers announced Friday.

Powers said the adult, who communicated via text with a 14-year-old to conduct a "mass casualty event" at the high school, is a 36-year-old man, who resided in a Colorado group home.

The teen's plan involved a hit list naming at least eight students and one teacher. Text messages between the teen and accused co-conspirator show the two taking about the people the student wanted to kill and rape, and they mentioned the possibility of even using gas.

In February, police in Colorado said they were not using the term "co-conspirator" to describe the person accused of exchanging messages with the teen. That person was also placed under a protection order because they posed a "significant risk of causing injury to himself or others by the use of a firearm," Colorado Springs police told WCPO 9 in February.

Powers said the 36-year-old, who has not been identified, has been a ward of the state since turning 18 due to cognitive issues. Previously, officials said the accused co-conspirator was between the ages of 22-24.

The 36-year-old met the 14-year-old while playing video games online, Powers said.

Powers said the 36-year-old's phone and electronic devices were seized by the FBI and sent to Mariemont police for review.

A Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office investigator also traveled to Colorado to conduct an in-person interview with the man. Powers said that investigator determined the 36-year-old had "no means or ability to participate in" the teen's plan.

"The job of the Prosecutor is to seek justice, and in this case, it has become clear that justice would not be served by criminal charges against this individual," Powers said.

Powers reiterated that the prosecution "still believe[s] the evidence indicates the charged juvenile intended to carry out a mass shooting at his school."

Powers wants to try the 14-year-old, who has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, as an adult.

The defense team for the 14-year-old, who has "significant mental health challenges" including ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), previously said the plot stemmed from "predatory behavior" from the alleged co-conspirator.

"To try a child in this circumstance as an adult is against everyone's interest and will not further public safety," the legal team said.

Judge Kari Bloom announced in February that the teen will undergo a competency determination before the court will consider whether he will be tried as an adult.

"Fortunately, the individual that the juvenile reached out to in Colorado never had the means or the intent to participate in this murder plot," Powers said. "And nothing about today's decision changes the horrific and terrifying nature of what he intended to do."

