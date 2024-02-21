Prosecutors want to try teen accused of mass shooting plot as an adult; Judge to hold competency hearing first

MARIEMONT, Ohio — A competency hearing for a 14-year-old accused of a plotting a mass shooting at Mariemont High School will be held before prosecutors are able to try him as an adult.

Judge Kari Bloom announced the hearing Wednesday morning as the teen appeared in court.

Bloom granted a defense motion to order a competency determination before prosecutors can try the teen as an adult. The teen is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, meaning he could face life in prison if convicted. Prosecutors argued that the teen didn't need to be evaluated before being bound over to adult court, but Bloom disagreed.

The teen was charged Wednesday, Feb. 7 with having a "credible plot to harm students and staff." In a press conference, Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the teen conspired with an out-of-state adult, who is between 22-24 years old, to conduct a "mass casualty event" at Mariemont High School. Powers said the teen had a hit list naming at least eight students and one teacher, and she showed texts between the two, including conversations about killing and raping people.

Prosecutor: Teen plots shooting at Cincinnati-area school, another students tips off police

After his arrest, the teen's defense team said the plot stemmed from "predatory behavior" of his alleged co-conspirator.

RELATED | Defense team for teen accused of plotting school shooting at Mariemont HS say he shouldn't be tried as adult

"It cannot be understated that this case stems from the predatory behavior of an adult male that met this impressionable young child on social media," the teen's legal team said.

The legal team also said the teen has "significant mental health challenges" including ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder).

"To try a child in this circumstance as an adult is against everyone's interest and will not further public safety," the legal team said.

Police body camera footage shows that the teen and his father spoke to police the morning before he was arrested. The 14-year-old was pulled out of class later that day and arrested once the threat was deemed credible, Mariemont police said.

RELATED | Body cam: Police let suspect in school shooting threat go to school after initial interview with him and dad

The teen was arrested after he allegedly exposed his plan to Boom Swallen, another Mariemont High School student, who then told his father. Swallen, 15, told WCPO 9 that the accused teen said "he would kill [him] as fast as possible" if he told anyone about his plan.

Swallen said he immediately had to tell someone and that he did so because he cares about people.

The accused teen is set to be detained until his next court hearing, which is scheduled for March 13.

READ MORE:

District: FBI discovers unfounded threat to students, staff at Mariemont High School

'We will learn lessons' | Mariemont HS superintendent looks forward after alleged school shooting plot

'He's a hero' | Son revealed mass shooting plot at Mariemont HS, despite threat to his life, father says

Teen speaks out after tipping police off to Mariemont HS shooting plot