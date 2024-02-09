Who is the co-conspirator in the Mariemont HS shooting plot? FBI working with Colorado PD

MARIEMONT, Ohio — The FBI is working with Colorado police to investigate the alleged co-conspirator in the school shooting plot at Mariemont High School.

The FBI Cincinnati Field Office said the Colorado Springs Resident Agency worked with Colorado Springs police to contact an individual in the area. As of Friday afternoon, FBI had not made any arrests.

On Thursday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said a 14-year-old conspired with an out-of-state adult to conduct a "mass casualty event" at Mariemont High School. That teen was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Powers said the 14-year-old had a hit list naming at least eight students and one teacher. The teen was planning to shoot those on the list in the near future with a firearm acquired from his household, Powers said.

At Thursday's press conference, Powers showed multiple text exchanges between the 14-year-old and the out-of-state adult using a Colorado Springs, Colorado area code. Powers said the adult is between 22-24 years old.

Powers said the two talked about the people the student wanted to kill and rape, and they mentioned the possibility of using gas in an exchange from January.

Texts also showed plans to potentially use a "full gear kit" and more than one gun.

The plan was thwarted by police after they were tipped off by another student. Zach Swallen said his son became aware of the other student’s threat to shoot students within the school and called his father to tell the story — despite having been threatened directly.

Powers said she's asking for the teen to be bound over to adult court, meaning he could face life in prison if convicted. The 14-year-old is set to next be in court Wednesday, Feb. 21.

"Children should not fear coming to school," Powers said. "Teachers should not fear that their students will cause harm to them or their classmates."

WCPO 9 went to the home of the family of the 14-year-old charged, but they did not respond to our requests for an interview.