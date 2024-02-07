Police arrest 14-year-old for 'credible plot to harm students and staff' at Mariemont High School

MARIEMONT, Ohio — A 14-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a "potential threat" at Mariemont High School, Mariemont police said.

Police were investigating a threat at the school and after interviewing witnesses, a 14-year-old was taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Police have not said what the threat was, but Mariemont City Schools called it a "credible plot to harm students and staff."

"Although there was no immediate danger to students today, it does not make this situation any less serious."

Mariemont police said they feel "confident that the potential threat to the public or the school district is contained."

Anyone with further information about the situation is asked to contact Mariemont police at 513-271-4089 or dispatch at 513-825-2280.