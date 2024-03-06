Teen who alerted police to mass shooting plot at Mariemont attending State of the Union

MARIEMONT, Ohio — The teen whose call to his father alerted law enforcement of a "credible" mass shooting plot at Mariemont High School will attend the State of the Union Address in DC.

Congressman Greg Landsman announced Wednesday that 15-year-old Boom Swallen would join him as his guest when President Joe Biden gives the State of the Union Address on March 7.

According to Swallen's father, his teenage son reached out to him to disclose that a 14-year-old student at Mariemont High School told him they were planning to carry out a mass shooting.

"Boom showed real courage, and his story will help inspire young people across the country," said Landsman in a press release. "Boom serves as a testament to the principle of 'if you see something, say something.' Students should never feel unsafe at school and we must be the generation of parents to end the national gun violence nightmare."

Swallen's father called police, who said their investigation ultimately revealed the 14-year-old student had been texting an out-of-state adult about a kill list and a plan to access a gun in the student's home.

Swallen's father — and others — have called Swallen a hero.

Provided Boom Swallen said a teen accused of planning a mass shooting at Mariemont High School divulged his plan to him in the school library.

Mariemont City Schools' Superintendent, Steven Estepp, acknowledged Swallen and his son, and the impact they've had on the district as a result of coming forward.

"I'm just incredibly thankful that we are able to say today that this plot was thwarted and that a very serious tragedy was avoided because of the proactive measures that this student and this student's parents took to report their concern to our local police department," said Estepp. "And I can't say thank you enough to our local police department, to the response of the FBI, the response of the prosecutor's office to act so swiftly so that we are where we are today and not dealing with a very tragic situation."

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to ending violence in America's schools, also announced that Swallen will receive its National Student Hero Award for his efforts.

The student accused of making the threat was arrested and faces charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder; prosecutors have said they hope to bring his case over to adult court, which means if convicted, the teen could face life in prison.

According to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers, the teen had a hit list naming at least eight students and one teacher.

Powers showed multiple text exchanges between the 14-year-old and an out-of-state adult using a Colorado Springs, Colorado area code. Powers said the adult is between 22-24 years old.

Powers said the two talked about the people the student wanted to kill and rape, and they mentioned the possibility of using gas in an exchange from January.

Body camera footage from law enforcement's initial interactions with the teen — before his arrest — show that teen indicated to police another student at the school was actually the source of the shooting threat.

WCPO 9 asked the prosecutor's office if the other student mentioned in the body camera conversation was ever questioned or considered a person of interest. They wouldn't comment but did say that other student is not currently facing any charges.

