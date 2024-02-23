Accused adult co-conspirator in Mariemont HS shooting plot can't have guns, judge orders

CINCINNATI — The Colorado Springs man who allegedly helped plan a teen's shooting plot at Mariemont High School has been placed under a protection order, Colorado Springs police told WCPO 9.

Police issued an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) on Wednesday, which means that a district court found that the man, who is between the ages of 22 and 24, posed a "significant risk of causing injury to himself or others by the use of a firearm."

Due to the ERPO, the man won't be able to purchase, possess or receive a firearm in Colorado for 364 days after the order is granted, police said.

The man is accused of texting with a 14-year-old in Cincinnati about a school shooting plan. Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the teen had a hit list of eight students and one teacher at Mariemont High School.

She said the teen and the Colorado Springs man texted back and forth about multiple things, including people they wanted to kidnap, rape and kill, gear they'd need for the shooting and more.

Provided The FBI is working with Colorado Springs police to investigate the alleged co-conspirator in the Mariemont High School shooting plot.

Prior to the protection order, Colorado Springs police said they were not referring to the man as a "co-conspirator" in the case. Police previously spoke to an individual "connected to the Mariemont school threat case" but did not make any arrests. They also said they were not comfortable calling the man a co-conspirator, only a "person of interest."

The 14-year-old's legal team said the school shooting plot stemmed from "predatory behavior" of his alleged accomplice.

"It cannot be understated that this case stems from the predatory behavior of an adult male that met this impressionable young child on social media," the teen's legal team said.

The legal team also said the teen has "significant mental health challenges" including ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder).

On Wednesday, amended court documents showed that the teen practiced at a shooting range. Judge Kari Bloom also decided that the teen will undergo a competency determination before the court will consider whether the teen will be tried as an adult.

That teen, who will continued to be detained, is set to be back in court March 13.

