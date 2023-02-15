MAP: New look at the proposed Ohio passenger rail expansion routes

CINCINNATI — As officials around Ohio continue to meet with Amtrak, we're getting a new look at what the newly proposed passenger railway stops could look like.

Michael V. Ryan, the City of Hamilton's vice-mayor, shared Tuesday that he met with multiple Cincinnati officials, Amtrak and more to discuss the proposed routes. The Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments was also at the meeting with other stakeholders, Ryan said.

The vice-mayor shared the first image of how these proposed routes would traverse throughout Ohio. In the Tri-State, Amtrak would travel from Cincinnati through Hamilton before heading into Dayton.

"What a great win for our city and major step forward to bringing passenger rail to our city!" Ryan tweeted.

Other Cincinnati officials were meeting with Amtrak on Monday to discuss the potential expansion. The discussions come after Gov. Mike DeWine directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission on Feb. 8 for funding to expand rail service.

If funding is approved, Ohio would receive $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration per corridor, and both the Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland (3CD) and Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit corridors have been identified. Once funding is guaranteed, the state would bring in a consultant to help create a development plan.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said he believes the expanded rail service would create "small opportunities and huge opportunities" for the city.

The expanded corridor would reconnect Ohio by train for the first time in more than 50 years with Amtrak saying it could bring in an estimated $130 million per year.

Today there are three Amtrak routes servicing Ohio. Two run through Cleveland once daily and another runs through Cincinnati's Union Terminal three days a week.

The last time Ohio came close to expanding passenger rail service was in 2010. The federal government granted Ohio $400 million to build the 3CD corridor but then-Gov. John Kasich killed the project over his opposition to state support for passenger rail.