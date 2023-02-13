Cincinnati leaders meet with Amtrak to discuss expansion of passenger rail service

CINCINNATI — City and Cincinnati Chamber leaders will meet Monday afternoon with Amtrak leadership to discuss "the potential for expanded passenger rail service in the Cincinnati region," according to a press release.

The groups plan to hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. on Monday before stakeholders enter into a roundtable discussion that will be closed to the media.

According to the Cincinnati Chamber's press release, Amtrak has proposed "an increase in train frequencies and new routes with Cincinnati as a hub."

Recent federal infrastructure legislation could make that idea a reality, the press release said.

Earlier in February, Governor Mike DeWine directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for funding to expand the rail service, with the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor Identification and Development Program set to choose possible railway corridors within Ohio.

Two corridors have already been identified: Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland (3CD) and Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit.

If funding is approved, Ohio would get $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration per corridor, which would allow the state to bring in a consultant to help create a development plan.

In 2021, Oxford's city council approved a contract with AECOM Technical Services for architectural and engineering services to build a platform for an Amtrak stop in the town that Miami University calls home. The city committed $350,000 to the project on Jan. 3, 2017 and the next day, Miami University provided a letter of support, pledging the same amount, pending a memorandum of understanding between the city and Amtrak.

The push for a railway-connected state have echoed in lawmaker's ears for years, but the last time Ohio came close to expanding passenger rail service was in 2010.

The federal government granted the state $400 million to build the 3CD corridor but then-Governor John Kasich killed the project over his opposition to state support for passenger rail.

The last time Cincinnati was connected to Cleveland by train was in 1967 and the last train to run through Columbus was in 1979.

Today there are three Amtrak routes servicing Ohio: Two run through Cleveland once daily and another runs through Cincinnati's Union Terminal three days a week.