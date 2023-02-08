Ohio looking to expand Amtrak service from Cincinnati to Cleveland, Gov. Mike DeWine applies for funding

CINCINNATI — Gov. Mike DeWine is taking the first steps to expand Amtrak and passenger rail services in Ohio.

The governor has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for funding to expand the rail service, and the Federal Railroad Administration's Corridor Identification and Development program would help Ohio decide possible corridors.

DeWine said this is the first step of many.

"We have a lot of questions that need to be answered before we make any commitments," DeWine said. "The information we gather from this effort will help us make informed decisions about federal opportunities for passenger rail in Ohio."

Two corridors have already been identified in Ohio: Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland and Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit.

If funding is approved, Ohio would get $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration per corridor, which would allow the state to bring in a consultant to help create a development plan.

Matthew Dietrich, the executive director of the Ohio Rail Development Commission, said the commission has been working closing with Amtrak to explore options.

"Our work with Amtrak was necessary for a federal application but it is just the first step," Dietrich said. "The Governor has been very clear that for this to work for Ohio, it is not just a matter of cost. It has to be done in a way that does not impede freight rail traffic in the state that is so important to our economy and our businesses."

Senator Sherrod Brown applauded DeWine and said he was working with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to "make sure Ohio gets its fair share, or more."

"Expanding Amtrak in Ohio, whether along current routes or by connecting Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati, would transform our state's economy and improve mobility for all Ohioans," Brown said. "I will continue to fight to make Ohio's transit more reliable and efficient so more Ohioans can access employment and education opportunities across the state."

