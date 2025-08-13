'It's not just perception. It's reality' | We took this OTR resident's concerns about crime to the mayor

CINCINNATI — A longtime Over-the-Rhine resident is pushing back against suggestions that downtown crime concerns are merely a perception problem. We met Carolyn Martinez at our listening event Tuesday, where we invited people to the downtown main library branch to discuss the ongoing concerns about crime in the city.

Martinez has lived in OTR for 12 years and says crime in her neighborhood is increasing. I spoke with her about the challenges she's witnessing firsthand.

"That just drives me crazy that they act like the perception is wrong. When you live here and you see it happening -- it's not just your perception. It's reality," Martinez said.

Martinez described seeing more vagrancy, public indecency, and drug dealing in her neighborhood. She told me her friends are now reluctant to visit her downtown, and she no longer feels comfortable walking alone.

During our midday conversation in the neighborhood, Martinez pointed out that nearby restaurants that were once bustling now sit with empty tables.

We asked Mayor Aftab Pureval about Martinez's concerns during a press availability Wednesday. He acknowledged the issue and took responsibility.

"I say I'm sorry. I take public safety very seriously, public safety is my responsibility. No one else's in the city of Cincinnati," Pureval said. "And it is not good enough if our residents who have lived in OTR and downtown do not feel safe. Which is why we're continuing to double down on these interventions to make sure that the woman that you spoke to and all people, both residents and tourists coming downtown, see that safety and feel that safety."

