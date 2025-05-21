Voters deciding zoning rules? Hyde Park residents continue fight to stop controversial development

CINCINNATI — Neighbors are mobilizing in hopes of stopping a controversial development planned for Hyde Park Square.

Cincinnati City Council in April greenlit a zoning change required for a $150 million development that would reimagine Hyde Park's historic square. The Hyde Park Neighborhood Council and residents fought against the plan, which would include the construction of an 80-foot building in an area where regulations have traditionally restricted buildings to a height of 50 feet.

"We begged them on numerous occasions, during hours-long meetings, but they went ahead with their plans," Kathleen Wilkins, a volunteer with Save Hyde Park Square, told WCPO.

Now, neighbors are hoping they can overturn the city's decision at the polls.

Taking Action with Signatures

Save Hyde Park Square is focused on gathering enough signatures to place a referendum on the ballot for November.

Watch Hyde Park residents explain their efforts below:

Hyde Park residents continue fight to stop controversial development

Laura Wiedemann, a petition signer, voiced her support for this grassroots movement, stating, "I think the power's in the people. Everybody should have their say in the way their city is developed."

The Path to the Ballot

To successfully place the referendum on the ballot, organizers need to collect at least 10% of the votes from the most recent gubernatorial election, which translates to approximately 9,200 verified signatures. Currently, the group reports having over 12,000 signatures, with a goal to reach 15,000 to account for any potential disqualifications.

The measure on the ballot, if it makes it to November ballots, would ask Cincinnati voters to overturn a recent council vote approving zoning for the development.

"We're hoping to get this on the ballot so that people can understand that city council doesn't know everything," Wilkins said. "We need to stand up for ourselves and be proactive."

Looking Ahead

As the residents of Hyde Park continue their efforts, they remain hopeful that their collective action will lead to greater community involvement in local development decisions.

They say their movement reflects a growing sentiment among citizens who seek more direct influence on how their neighborhoods evolve, urging the city council to consider the wishes of the community before making future decisions.

Lot Tan Volunteer holding a copy of the petition to get a referendum on the November 2025 ballot.