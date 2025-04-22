Committee passes controversial Hyde Park Square development

CINCINNATI — A controversial development plan that would re-imagine part of Hyde Park Square was passed Tuesday by the Cincinnati Equitable Growth & Housing Committee.

It's the last hurdle the project, a multi-million dollar endeavor, needed to clear before it heads to Cincinnati City Council for a final vote. It only needs to pass city council by a simple majority vote.

Many residents who live in Hyde Park have been against the development, which they say would significantly alter the historic charm of the area. The committee chambers were packed with residents during the meeting Tuesday, leading to more than 2 hours of public commentary majority against the development.

The vote was to rezone the area of the planned development site, which sits between Edwards Road and Michigan Avenue, approximately 0.2 miles away from the nearby Hyde Park School. Cincinnati's Planning Commission also passed the rezoning in March.

Residents who oppose the development formed a group called Save Hyde Park Square; the group conducted a survey earlier in April, asking Hyde Park School parents and faculty their thoughts on the development's traffic impacts.

Residents have also complained that the development seeks to build higher than the surrounding square, which they say would alter the character of the neighborhood. Developer PLK Communities wants to build a nearly 80-foot structure in an area typically zoned for only 50 feet under a Planned Development loophole.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Council (HPNC) has also retained a lawyer.

“It is proposed 80 or 85-feet tall, depending on what proposal you follow," Matt Fellerhoff, HPNC's attorney, told WCPO in March. "Which is substantially above the 50-foot zoning minimum, which was established to preserve the character of Hyde Park Square.”

Fellerhoff also spoke during public comment at the committee meeting Tuesday.

"You are only listening to the developer complaints," said Matt Fellerhoff, who spoke during public comment at the committee meeting Tuesday. "You want this to look like Nashville and Columbus ... we want to be like Cincinnati."

Those in favor of the development said it's an important step toward increasing housing options in the community.

"This is a common story in Cincinnati politics," said Anthony Isaacs during public comment at the committee meeting Tuesday. "I've never seen them support new housing. Some people will never be happy with anything that's built."

The only two members of the committee to vote against the development were Jan Michele Kearney and Scotty Johnson.