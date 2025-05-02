Neighbors push to take Hyde Park Square development to the voters after city council decision

CINCINNATI — Days after Cincinnati City Council greenlit a zoning change required for a controversial development plan that would re-imagine part of Hyde Park Square, the Hyde Park Neighborhood Council (HPNC) is responding with a new effort to stop it.

The neighborhood council wants to take the controversial $150 million development to the voters, their attorney Matt Fellerhoff told us.

Fellerhoff said a referendum was filed Thursday that would allow voters to nullify city council's April 23 decision on the ballot this November. Before that can happen, the petition must be approved in form by the city solicitor and the petitioners must gather more than 10,000 signatures by May 23.

If both are done, voters will see a measure on their ballot regarding the changing of Hyde Park's zoning code.

"My client is highly disappointed that seven members of council decided to ignore the community ... a referendum is a rare and bold measure that gives the city’s voters the power to reject legislation that fails to align with their interests. There has never been a more appropriate time for one," Fellerhoff said in part in a statement to WCPO 9 News.

For months, Hyde Park residents have been showing up at city council meetings, trying to stop a plan that would include an 80-foot building in an area typically zoned for a 50-foot structure. The group says it would ruin the historic charm of Hyde Park.

Still, only two members of council voted against the development. Those in favor of the development said they believe it's an important step toward increasing housing options in the community.